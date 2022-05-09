GM Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

GM Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $8.98 on Monday, hitting $87.85. 93,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,446,224. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day moving average is $177.31.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. Roku’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.