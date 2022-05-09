GM Advisory Group Inc. Sells 21,557 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GM Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,557 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.60. 338,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,464,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $232.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.01.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

