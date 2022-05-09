Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1738 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 488.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

