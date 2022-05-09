GoldenPyrex Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $114,598.17 and $14.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded down 71.9% against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00181234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.97 or 0.00567879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00036194 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,207.38 or 1.89958017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About GoldenPyrex

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official website is g-pyx.com . GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3

GoldenPyrex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldenPyrex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldenPyrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldenPyrex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.