Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,412,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 10.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 2.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $324,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,251,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.97. 6,137,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,061. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $78.63 and a one year high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.