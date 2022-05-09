Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.20

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 21522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of research firms have commented on GSBD. StockNews.com lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,317.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

