Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.