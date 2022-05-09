Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 9442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

The company has a market cap of $498.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock worth $367,628. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $11,059,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $8,197,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after buying an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

