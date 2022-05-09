Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 92,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,958,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAB shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.90 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Grab from $8.20 to $5.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

