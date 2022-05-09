Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $628.62. 725,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,541. The company has a market cap of $95.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $610.00 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $816.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.