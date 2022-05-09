Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 20,560 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after purchasing an additional 663,871 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $28,544,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,222,000 after purchasing an additional 442,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,160,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,921,000 after purchasing an additional 191,517 shares in the last quarter.

BECN stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $63.44. 962,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,396. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.22.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 102,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares in the company, valued at $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

