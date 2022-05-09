Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 32,970 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,970 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Central Pacific Financial worth $22,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 667.8% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 118,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 103,235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 243,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,218. The firm has a market cap of $661.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

