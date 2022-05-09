Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.36% of OptimizeRx worth $14,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OPRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 436.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $24.14. 12,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,061. The stock has a market cap of $438.19 million, a P/E ratio of -158.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $99.18.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

