Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.20% of SiTime worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SiTime by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 4th quarter worth $3,175,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $509,542.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,076,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. TheStreet cut shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Shares of SITM traded down $17.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.20. 5,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,210. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.51. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $341.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.40.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

