Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 25,431 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,431 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Parsons worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parsons by 37.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 233,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsons by 109.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 129.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 1,318.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 108,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parsons stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. 6,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,901. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

