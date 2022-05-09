Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 33,202 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of CBIZ worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CBZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,315. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.17.
In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
