Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 33,202 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,202 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.59% of CBIZ worth $32,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBZ. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,315. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $232,038.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,222 shares of company stock valued at $936,585 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBIZ Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.