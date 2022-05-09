Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,599 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $16,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 460,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 66,916 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,956,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 648,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,657,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MD shares. StockNews.com lowered MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of MD stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.52. 15,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

