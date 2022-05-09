Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $18.69 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,813. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

