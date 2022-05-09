Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $20.69 Million Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.35. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $72.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

