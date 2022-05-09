Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $26.66 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.13. 2,710,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,580. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.10.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

