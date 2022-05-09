Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $28.69 Million Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,463,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $28,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at about $49,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 88,574 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $41,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,137,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,288,000 after acquiring an additional 484,045 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

