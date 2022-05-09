Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.35 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Dorman Products worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ DORM traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $97.25. 2,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,346. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $102.06. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.43 and a 52 week high of $122.96.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $401.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

About Dorman Products (Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.