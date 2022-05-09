Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of DigitalOcean worth $6,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOCN shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $33.45. The stock had a trading volume of 52,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,226. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.93 and a beta of 1.89.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

