Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,976 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $14.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $210.38. 99,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205,568. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.07 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.43 and a 200 day moving average of $308.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

