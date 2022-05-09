Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,404 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Tronox worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after purchasing an additional 952,988 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Tronox by 157.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,180,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 721,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Tronox by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,955,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tronox by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,066,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.85. 696,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.33 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,944,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

