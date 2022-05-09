Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.46 Million in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 559,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded down 0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 7.37. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 3.18 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.