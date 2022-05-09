Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 31,891 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $41,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

NYSE HGV traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,915. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.95 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

