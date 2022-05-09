Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,438 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $125,411,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in AptarGroup by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,190,000 after buying an additional 80,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

ATR stock traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. 3,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,090. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $109.55 and a one year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

