Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 38,785 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 931,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,785 shares during the quarter. Ranpak makes up 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $34,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 490,160 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 866,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 554,268 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ranpak by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ranpak stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 2,365,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.42.

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.83 million. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

