Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,754 shares during the quarter. Livent comprises approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Livent worth $38,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Livent stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.02. 3,822,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

