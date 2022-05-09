Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Knowles worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 29.7% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 39,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,389. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $293,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $569,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Knowles Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.