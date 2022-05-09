Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 514 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Littelfuse worth $10,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 836,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 823,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,195,000 after acquiring an additional 88,432 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 385,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.50.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Littelfuse stock traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $254.98. 3,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,672. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.94. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.40%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

