Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 534 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 307,539 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 31.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,380,000 after acquiring an additional 166,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,244,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $24.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,290.86. 51,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,606.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,750.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock worth $21,567,069. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

