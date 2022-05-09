Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 580 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 811.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,440. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.