Graviton Market Capitalization Tops $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

