Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $18.24

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.24 and last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 56022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Gray Television’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,055 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,642. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,854,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gray Television by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

