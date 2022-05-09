Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. 830,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,871. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $100,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $1,255,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,409.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 209,055 shares of company stock worth $4,705,642 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Gray Television by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Gray Television by 65.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.