Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,308 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $91.41 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.61.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

