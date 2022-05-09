Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,320 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 55,034 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in MetLife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.