Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 37,320 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,013,000 after acquiring an additional 55,034 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in MetLife by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.54 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.99.
MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.
In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
