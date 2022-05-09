Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 224.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after buying an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,941,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,195,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,279,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,983,000 after buying an additional 23,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,759,000 after buying an additional 360,491 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $247.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $244.08 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

