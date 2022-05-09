Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. CX Institutional increased its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $109.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.64 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CPRT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Copart Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.