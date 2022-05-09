Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 84.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.78.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $247.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1,374.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,777.78%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.