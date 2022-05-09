Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.47 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.81.

