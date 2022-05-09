Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 22,204 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,204 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Manchester United worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANU. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Manchester United by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $729.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.71. Manchester United plc has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

