Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 132,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 109,891 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Realty Income by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 355,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

NYSE O opened at $66.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.39. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.