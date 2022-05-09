Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 136,629 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136,629 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Extreme Networks worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after acquiring an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $696,650. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of EXTR opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 100.20% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.