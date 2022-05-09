Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

