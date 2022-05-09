Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $266.37 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $195.96 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The business had revenue of $954.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,431 shares of company stock worth $2,655,218 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

