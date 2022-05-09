Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 58,737 shares.The stock last traded at $138.66 and had previously closed at $144.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

