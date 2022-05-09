Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTY. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $35,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 22.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.